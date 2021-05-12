Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,479. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

