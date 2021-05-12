Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Motors by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

