Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.14. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 539 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.