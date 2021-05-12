Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.88. Chimerix shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $703.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

