Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.00. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 17,543 shares trading hands.

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

