Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $21.00

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

AUTL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $310,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

