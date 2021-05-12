Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

