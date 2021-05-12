$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $242.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.98 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.99 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

