Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

