Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEER opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52. Seer has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.