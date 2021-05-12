Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 7,355 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $12.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

