Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Raised to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 448.95. The company has a market capitalization of £448.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.