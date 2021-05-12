Exane Derivatives Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 343,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,377,593. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

