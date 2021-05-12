Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

