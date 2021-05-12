Exane Derivatives Buys 529 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.19.

NYSE SPG opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

