Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.