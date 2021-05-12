Exane Derivatives Has $139,000 Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zynga were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,606 shares of company stock worth $6,802,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

