Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 800 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,737,436 shares of company stock valued at $838,952,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

