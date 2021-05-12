UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 8.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 26,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,453,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 265.54 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

