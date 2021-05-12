Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 6.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 2,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

