Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 6.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 2,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
