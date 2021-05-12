Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

