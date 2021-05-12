Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
