Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of SOR stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.53.
Source Capital Company Profile
