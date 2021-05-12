Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,914,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.13.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

