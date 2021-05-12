Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.12 on Friday. Edenred has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

