CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAIXY. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

