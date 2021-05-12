Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 100.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00138109 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.81 or 0.04029882 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

