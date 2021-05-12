eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

