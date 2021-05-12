Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.