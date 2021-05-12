Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $109.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

