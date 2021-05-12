Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.