PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 1-Day Volume Hits $755,857.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 1% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $755,857.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.83 or 0.00925231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00109518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062646 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

