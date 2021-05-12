HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $763,822.42 and $6.20 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.83 or 0.00925231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00109518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062646 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

