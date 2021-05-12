ZIMBOCASH Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $11,829.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00640600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00070403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00247821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.93 or 0.01189596 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034105 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

