Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) PT Lowered to GBX 295 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297 ($3.88).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.03. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £943.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.