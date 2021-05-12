AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SAUNF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. AusNet Services has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.54.
