AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SAUNF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. AusNet Services has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.54.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.