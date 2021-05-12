Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

