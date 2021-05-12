A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

