Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

