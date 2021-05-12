Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$23 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 million.
NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.
