FY2024 EPS Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

