Exane Derivatives Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

