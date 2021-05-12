Exane Derivatives Sells 279 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Illumina were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $381.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.