Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

