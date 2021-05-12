Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,364,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $183,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 80.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.