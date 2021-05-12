ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

OGS opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

