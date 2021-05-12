Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 432.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

