Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 306.8% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

