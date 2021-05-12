Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock valued at $118,406,498 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.