Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

