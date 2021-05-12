$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

May 12th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $6.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

